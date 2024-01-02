Jr NTR, Back From Earthquake-Hit Japan, Posts Message: 'Deeply Shocked'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy JrNTR)

Superstar Jr NTR, who spent the last week vacationing in Japan with his family, has shared a message wishing for the safety of the country after it was hit by powerful earthquakes. Confirming that he is safely back home, the RRR star has shared that he is “deeply shocked” to hear of the earthquakes and subsequent devastation in Japan. In a post on X – formerly known as Twitter, Jr NTR said, “Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected. Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan.” For context, the Western region of Japan was hit by a series of powerful earthquakes that caused 13 deaths and severe loss of property.

Jr NTR enjoys a massive fan following in Japan. As per PTI, Jr NTR's last release – RRR by SS Rajamouli – emerged as “the highest-grossing Indian film” in Japan in 2022, raising over 410 million yen (Rs 24.13 crore approximately) in the country.

Check out the actor's message here:

Back home today from Japan and deeply shocked by the earthquakes hitting. Spent the entire last week there, and my heart goes out to everyone affected.

Grateful for the resilience of the people and hoping for a swift recovery. Stay strong, Japan ???????? — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 1, 2024

Meanwhile, Jr NTR has already given fans reason to cheer in 2024 by sharing a happy development about his film Devara. The actor has released a new poster of the upcoming film and declared that the film's first glimpse will be shared on January 8, 2024. In the new poster, the actor can be seen standing on a boat with rough waves in the background. Sharing the poster, Jr NTR wrote, "Wishing you all a very Happy New Year. Can't wait for you all to experience the glimpse of #Devara on Jan 8th."

In the film, Jr NTR will be seen opposite Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who will be making her Telugu debut with the project.

The title of the film was announced last year, on the occasion of Jr NTR's 40th birthday. The film will be released in theatres on April 5, 2024.

Devara has been directed by Koratala Siva. The filmmaker has previously collaborated with Jr NTR in the blockbuster Janatha Garage.