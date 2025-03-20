Asked If He'd Want To Return To The Marvel Cinematic Universe, Jonathan Majors Said, "Of Course, I Love Them"

Hollywood actor Jonathan Majors has expressed his wish to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The 35-year-old actor, who portrayed Kang the Conqueror in the Disney TV show Loki and the 2023 blockbuster Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was dropped by Marvel after he was convicted of two misdemeanour counts of reckless assault and harassment against his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari, though has now said he'd love to reprise his character in a future MCU project if given the chance to do so, reports ‘Female First UK'.

When asked whether he'd come back to the MCU if he was asked to play Kang again during an interview with USA Today, he said, “Yeah, of course I say yes. Disney, Marvel Studios, I love them”.

As per ‘Female First UK', Majors then gushed about his Loki co-stars Tom Hiddleston and Gugu Mbatha-Raw, as well as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's Paul Rudd, saying he “loved working” with the three actors.

He added, “Tom Hiddleston, loved working with that guy. Loved working with Paul Rudd. Loved working with Gugu Mbatha-Raw. I love the industry so much, and now I'm in the place where I can feel the love from them and actually express my love for them”.

As well as Kang, Majors also said he'd be happy to reprise his Creed III role as Damian ‘Diamond Dame' Anderson in a future instalment of the boxing series, which revolves around Michael B. Jordan's Adonis Creed, though insisted “the version of (him) that would come back to those places would be different”.

The actor told ‘Entertainment Weekly', “I don't think anything different would happen between ‘action' and ‘cut'. That's why I got the job. But there would be something different about it if I were to come back, and I would like that. But as I said, it's not in my control”.

Jordan also recently said he was hoping to make a fourth Creed movie with Majors. The Sinners star told The Hollywood Reporter, “I would love to make Creed IV together, among other projects”.

While there hadn't been any concrete plans for Majors to return to the Creed series before his conviction, Majors' Kang was meant to be the central antagonist in Marvel's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, though the studio dropped the character's storyline and instead brought back Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. to portray Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars once the Devotion actor was found guilty of third-degree assault and second-degree harassment.

After it was announced Downey Jr. would be replacing him as the franchise's next big bad at San Diego Comic Con last year, Majors said he was “heartbroken”.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)