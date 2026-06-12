Mad Men Star Jon Hamm Disqualified From Emmy Guest Actor Race For The Morning Show: Report

Actor Jon Hamm has been disqualified from the Emmy guest drama actor race for his work in the Apple TV drama The Morning Show season 4.



Due to a clerical error, the studio submitted Hamm's name in the category for guest actor in a drama series for The Morning Show season 4, Variety reported. The Mad Men actor appears in only three episodes, which is less than half the season's run.



This meant he was ineligible under an Emmy rule that bars actors earlier nominated in the lead or supporting categories from competing in the guest performer category.



In January 2025, a rule introduced by the Television Academy stated that any performer who has won or been nominated for a lead or supporting acting Emmy can no longer submit their work in the guest performer categories for the same role.



In 2024, Hamm was nominated for supporting drama actor. Apple TV's team overlooked the rule, and the TV Academy missed the discrepancy as well during verification. When ballots were released on June 11, the actor was listed in the guest category.



Due to the rule, Hamm's work on The Morning Show cannot be voted on and has been disqualified.



However, Hamm still has other options for Emmy recognition. He is among the contenders listed in the lead drama actor category for Your Friends and Neighbors, another Apple show.



Hamm is also in the race for character voice-over performance, for his role in the animated comedy Grimsburg. The Emmy voting ends on June 22.



The 55-year-old actor has been nominated for 18 Emmys across different categories and series, including Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Mad Men and Fargo. His sole Emmy win came for lead drama actor in 2015.



The revision in Emmy rules effectively prevents some actors from being in the running for the prestigious awards. One notable example is Meryl Streep, who was nominated for supporting comedy actress for the third season of Only Murders in the Building. She appeared in less than 50% of the next two seasons and has been unable to submit her nomination again.



Jon Hamm's Upcoming Projects



The actor will be seen next in American Hostage. Hamm's Your Friends and Neighbors has been renewed for the third season. He will also reprise his role as Paul Marks on season 5 of The Morning Show.