Jon Bon Jovi Prepares For Tour After "Fully" Recovering From Vocal Cord Surgery

Jon Bon Jovi is ready to hit the road again. Four years after undergoing vocal cord surgery that raised questions about his performing future, the legendary singer confirmed he has now made a full recovery and is looking ahead to touring once again.

In an interview with People, Bon Jovi said, "I'm fully recovered. It was longer than I'd ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith.”

The singer further praised his bandmates for being patient with his recovery. “They never doubted [me] and never looked for work or decided to retire. The sacrifices that each one of them has made to be there for me is on a whole another level. They said, ‘No, we're with you.' Every day of every rehearsal, they were there with me. My love for them has only deepened," he added.

Jon Bon Jovi said that stepping back gave him a chance to start living in the present. The time off work has made him more appreciative of his family, including his grandchildren. “I used to always have my nose to the grindstone, always put my head down, thinking of tomorrow, never living in today. This forced me to not only live in today but be appreciative for every day that's still here,” the singer mentioned.

Bon Jovi is now ready to kickstart the Forever tour with a residency at Madison Square Garden starting July 7. Later this summer, the singer will head to the UK and Ireland for shows. “I think that this is a rebirth. It is simply about the joy," he shared.

Bon Jovi's last major concert run wrapped up in 2022, while he played just four shows in 2024. In the time since, the band has performed only a handful of brief sets and Jon Bon Jovi has made solo appearances for one-off events.

With the upcoming tour and Jon's improved health, the group will finally have the chance to perform Forever, the album released in 2024. It features massive collaborative tracks with Bruce Springsteen, Robbie Williams and Pitbull.