Jon Bon Jovi Saw A Woman Trying To Jump Off A Bridge. What Happened Next

Bon Jovi was in Nashville shooting a music video on the bridge
Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi has been praised on social media for his heroic actions in helping a woman in distress who was standing on the ledge of a bridge in Nashville, in the US state of Tennessee, on Tuesday night. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, Bon Jovi, 62, and his team were on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge when they noticed the woman standing precariously over the Cumberland River.
A video released by police shows the woman holding onto the railing while standing on the ledge, before Bon Jovi and another woman approach her. The singer can be seen waving hello and leaning on the railing near her, helping to calm her down. They successfully coaxed her back onto the bridge, preventing a potential tragedy. The rescue was met with relief as Bon Jovi and the other woman embraced the woman in a hug.
Chief John Drake of the Nashville Police praised Bon Jovi's actions, stating, “It takes all of us to help keep each other safe.”
The internet has been quick to hail him as a “hero”.
A user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Jon Bon Jovi greatest rock star in the world and now hero.”
Another commented, “Legend says he said 'Take my hand, we'll make it, I swear',” – a reference to the lyrics from Bon Jovi's hit song Livin' on a Prayer.
This user referred to another one of the Rock legend's hit songs in a comment. “This is awesome. He probably said 'I'll be there for you' to get her to come back to safety,” the comment read.
The incident occurred while Bon Jovi was in Nashville shooting a music video on the bridge. Separate footage posted on social media showed the singer and his team setting up camera equipment in the area, as per BBC.