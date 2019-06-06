John Abraham's Wife Priya Runchal Shares Mushy Post On Anniversary. Seen Yet?

Actor John Abraham's wife Priya Runchal posted an adorable post on their anniversary today, which included a loved-up picture of the couple. "Three coconuts #happy anniversary," she captioned the post. John Abraham married investment banker Priya Runchal in Los Angeles in 2013. The actor announced the news of his marriage on Twitter via a message signed off as "John and Priya Abraham." Priya rarely features on John Abraham's social media posts, however, Priya's Instagram page (not verified) has several pictures of her actor husband. John Abraham prefers to keep his private life away from media scrutiny and he rarely spoke about Priya Runchal in his interviews.

Here's Priya Runchal's anniversary post for husband John Abraham:

John Abraham reportedly met Priya Runchal in 2010 and before that he dated actress Bipasha Basu for nine years.

On the work front, John Abraham was last seen in espionage thriller Romeo Akbar Walter and before that in 2018 films Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran and Satyameva Jayate. All three films tanked at the box office.

As of now, John Abraham is filming Batla House, of which he told news agency IANS: "I am actually attempting something where I know the probability of failure is high, but the probability of success is even higher."

He has also signed up for Anees Bazmee's romantic comedy Pagalpanti, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi and Kriti Kharbanda. He will also be seen in the third film of the Welcome series, also directed by Anees Bazmee.

(With inputs form IANS)