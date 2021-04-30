John Abraham's Social Media Accounts To Be Handled By NGOs. Here's Why

John Abraham shared this image. (courtesy thejohnabraham)

Highlights "As a country, we are experiencing a very grim situation," wrote John

"More and more people who are unable to procure oxygen," he added

"It is time to extend ourselves to humanity," he wrote

Given the tremendous surge in coronavirus cases across the country over the last few weeks, Indian celebrities are using their social media reach to amplify crucial information related to the pandemic. Several personalities from the entertainment industry have been updating their online followers with details such as the availability of oxygen cylinders, medical facilities and food delivery options across the country. Actor John Abraham, too, has now stepped in and decided to dedicate all his social media accounts to fighting the COVID-19 battle. The actor announced this decision to his fans through a statement on Instagram.

In his statement, John said, "As a country, we are experiencing a very grim situation. With each passing minute, there are more and more people who are unable to procure oxygen, an ICU bed, a vaccine and sometimes even food. However, these trying times have also brought people together, to support, to make a difference and attend to needs."

The 48-year-old further wrote, "Starting today, I will be handing over my social media accounts to NGOs we have partnered with across the country and all content posted on my handles will exclusively help connect those affected with the resources they require. It is time to extend ourselves to humanity and take measures to overcome this crisis."

In his caption, he added, "Anything and everything to save lives and win this battle TOGETHER." He also urged fans to stay indoors and be responsible for themselves, their family and the country.

Previously, we also saw actress-producer Priyanka Chopra making use of her wide digital reach to pull attention towards the coronavirus crisis in India. The global icon set up a fundraiser for her home country along with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. Requesting her fans to donate, she wrote, "India, my home, is suffering the world's worst Covid crisis, and we all need to help! People are dying in record numbers. There is illness everywhere, and it's only continuing to spread and kill at great speed and scale. I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organisation on the ground in India providing Covid relief."

In the last 24 hours, over 3.86 new cases have been added to India's COVID-19 caseload. As many as 3,498 people have been killed by the virus in the last 24 hours alone.