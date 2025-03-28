John Abraham On His Viral Romantic Meme With Shah Rukh Khan: "I Have Seen That"

John Abraham has finally reacted to his viral “kiss” comment with Shah Rukh Khan. For context, John Abraham, in a recent interview, revealed that he received the best kiss of his life from Shah Rukh Khan. The two shared screen space in the 2023 hit film Pathaan.

At the film's success party, Shah Rukh Khan planted a kiss on his co-star's cheeks, making up for a sweet moment.

Soon after, social media users picked out a particular scene from Pathaan featuring John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan. It was a pool shot where Pathaan (SRK) and Jim's (John Abraham) eyes meet.

Romantic songs were added to the scene as if John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan were lovers. Those who watched Pathaan will know that in reality, the duo were arch-nemesis in the movie.

Now, John Abraham, in a conversation with News18, has addressed the buzzing topic.

The actor said, “I do not have social media on my phone, but my team tells me about the things that happen there. And yes, I have seen that meme.”

John Abraham recalled one meme that stuck with him. It featured the iconic song Bheegey Hont, headlined by Emraan Hashmi.

He said, “There is also this other scene where we come really close to each other and they played Bheegey Hont Tere in the background. I saw it and it looked like the most romantic film ever.”

John Abraham also shared his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan.

He said, “On a serious note, it was a pleasure working with Shah Rukh. Each day was a delight on set. I wish more of such big commercial films happen because we need those as well."

Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand, broke several records at the box office. Deepika Padukone was a part of the spy thriller as well.

On the work front, John Abraham was last seen in The Diplomat. The film premiered on March 14, 2025.