John Abraham On OTT Platforms Not Accepting <i>The Diplomat</i>: "They Rejected The Film, They Threw It Out"

The Diplomat is a political thriller film by Shivam Nair, led by John Abraham. The film is based on real events exploring themes of India-Pakistan relations, diplomacy, and the personal conflicts raging between the diplomats.

The film has been receiving a positive response from the audience and critics alike.

In conversation with Pinkvilla, John revealed how the film was rejected by OTT platforms because they thought it was not good enough.

He said, "The loss of faith happens from the studio. So when a studio sees a film it goes and does a round of OTTs, because a studio may want to mitigate the risk by sending it to an OTT channel. Some OTT channels have refused The Diplomat because they didn't find it great. They didn't find it good. They rejected the film; they threw it out."

John further revealed that no one had any expectations from The Diplomat, and how the film's reception has proved the studios and OTT platforms who rejected the film, wrong.

The actor added, "The best thing about The Diplomat...is expectations of every one were zero. So, from zero, when you don't go to a two-three, but you go straight to a 10, people are like, 'Oh, wow, this is crazy.' I have people coming and telling me, 'Does this studio know that they have got the best film in the last ten years under their belt?' That's a victory for me."

The film is produced by John's JA Entertainment along with T-Series, Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, and Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures. It was released in theatres on March 14, 2025.

