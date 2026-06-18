Jimmy Kimmel Live Comedian Guillermo Rodriguez Steps Into Spotlight With Dancing With The Stars 

Guillermo Rodriguez, best known for his appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, is now getting ready for a very different spotlight. He has officially been announced as a contestant on season 35 of Dancing with the Stars. The news was revealed during a recent episode of the late night show, which left fans excited.

Host Jimmy Kimmel added humour to the announcement by joking that Guillermo will be the first former parking lot security guard to ever compete on the dance show. The comment refers to Guillermo's past in the studio, where he started working in 2003 as a parking lot security guard before becoming a popular on screen personality and one of Kimmel's closest collaborators.

During the segment, Kimmel also jokingly asked Guillermo not to lose weight as he prepares for the competition. Guillermo responded that he plans to keep his weight steady despite the upcoming training for the show.

Before ending the recent Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host said, “I have a major announcement to make. I have been authorised by the Walt Disney company and our television network to reveal the name of a major celebrity contestant who'll be competing in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. This person is someone you know, someone you love, he's someone we know quite well,” before turning to Rodriguez himself, who added, “I cannot wait to find out.”

“The star who'll be dancing, who'll be competing for the coveted trophy on season 35 of Dancing with the Stars is our very own Guillermo Rodriguez. This September, Guillermo will become the first ever parking lot security guard to dance with the stars. This is gonna be so great. Don't lose a single adorable pound, okay? Do you promise?”

Guillermo Rodriguez said, “I promise. If I lose five pounds, I'm gonna gain 10 pounds right away.”

Guillermo Rodriguez will also be competing alongside other celebrities who have already been announced for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars. The lineup includes Maura Higgins, Ciara Miller and Jackson Olson.