Jim Carrey Is Planning To Retire From Acting. Says, 'I've Done Enough. I Am Enough'

Jim Carrey plans to retire (Courtesy: Access)

Highlights Jim Carrey has left his fans heartbroken

He recently said that he is planning to retire

Jim Carrey will next be seen in Sonic The Hedgehog 2

After Bruce Willis announced that he is quitting acting due to his illness, Jim Carrey, in an interview, said that he is also planning to leave acting. During an interaction with Access Hollywood, Jim Carrey shared, "Well, I'm retiring. Yeah, probably. I'm being fairly serious. It depends, if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road but I'm taking a break."

Jim Carrey also added, "I really like my quiet life and I really like putting paint on canvas and I really love my spiritual life and I feel like, and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists--I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough."

Adding that he will "continue" to be in the world, Jim Carrey said, "I'm going to continue to be in the world, no matter what. We have more of an effect on the world than we know. We don't have to be multi-hyphenates to affect the world."

Check out the interview here:

Jim Carrey is famous for his roles in movies like Bruce Almighty, The Cable Guy, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Liar, The Truman Show, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. He won Golden Globe Awards for The Truman Show and Man on the Moon. The actor has never won an Oscar.

Next, Jim Carrey will be seen in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which will release in theaters on April 8.