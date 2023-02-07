Jim Carrey's Los Angeles Home Is Up For Sale For This Whopping Amount

The place had been the actor's home for the past 30 years.

Hollywood actor Jim Carrey is saying goodbye to his Los Angeles property, which has been his home for the last 30 years. The Canadian-born actor has put it up for sale on the market for $28.9 million.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the actor purchased the ranch-style Brentwood home in 1994, around the release of "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," his first big box office success.

The actor said that this house has been "a place of enchantment and inspiration" to him for "30 very creative and prosperous years." He added that "every night the owls sang me lullabies, and every morning I sipped my cup of joe with the hawks and hummingbirds, under a giant grandfather pine."

According to listing agent Janelle Friedman of Sotheby's International Realty, the property has an interior area of 12,704 square feet and an exterior area of 2.01 acres. The estate includes a five-bedroom main house with a traditional brick facade and contemporary interiors. It has 5 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms.

Explaining this beautiful house, the property site stated that "extending over two private and serene acres, this sprawling mostly one-story ranch home is a one-of-a-kind magical sanctuary."

Jim Carrey is famous for his roles in movies like Bruce Almighty, The Cable Guy, How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Liar, The Truman Show, and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. He won Golden Globe Awards for The Truman Show and Man on the Moon.

The home, according to listing agent Janelle Friedman, also boasts a tennis court, a waterfall pool, a spa, and a pool house with a sauna and steam room. It also has a gym. There is also a special platform for outdoor yoga and meditation.