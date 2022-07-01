New Day, New Pics From Jennifer Winget's Phuket Diaries

Jennifer Winget shared this image. (courtesy: jenniferwinget1)

Another day, another page from Jennifer Winget's Phuket diaries. The pictures are all things fun. And, it is safe to say that Jennifer and her friends are having the best time of their life. From paddleboarding to pool time moments, the album scream travel goals from miles away. Jennifer's caption also needs your attention. She wrote, “Wind in my sail, sand in my hair and the Sun our side. Exploring this crazy little Sun of a beach island with my beach boys and bikini brigade in tow.”

Jennifer Winget's fans have flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis. A few have given thumbs up to the album.

Jennifer Winget also shared some snippets from breakfast time. Here, she is enjoying the statement floating breakfast amidst a jaw-dropping view. For the sidenote, she wrote, “All happiness depends on a leisurely breakfast. And, mine came in floating.”

Jennifer Winget just can't get over Phuket and its beauty. Proof? Just look at this post and you will be able to relate to it. Sharing a bunch of pictures clicked throughout the day, Jennifer wrote, “Picturesque views that are stunning by day and mesmerising by night. Absolute bliss in my private sanctuary.”

Jennifer Winget, to celebrate her 13 million followers on Instagram, came up with a bunch of oh-so-stunning pictures from the beach destination. Here, she is looking like a diva in a neon yellow bikini number. “Looking into the future with the strength of 13 Million and counting. For having my back through it all,” read her caption.

Jennifer Winget was last seen in the second season of Code M. Jennifer plays the role of Major Monica in the show. It is currently streaming on Voot. Jennifer Winget is also known for her work in serials like Beyhadh and Dill Mill Gayye