Jennifer Lopez Says "It Was Kind of Horrible" When A Cricket Crawled Up Her Neck Mid-Concert

Hollywood actress-singer Jennifer Lopez has spoken about the viral moment when a large cricket landed on her neck during a concert in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in the summer of 2025. Although she managed to finish the song, she later joked that she would have screamed had she realised what it was.

Appearing on the SmartLess podcast, co-hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett, Lopez recalled performing a Spanish song when the unexpected visitor made its way onto the stage and eventually onto her.

“It was like the slow moment in the show,” Lopez said, adding, “Usually, I'm dancing around and doing the choreography and like a f-----g bikini and a g-string and whipping my hair around and it's a good time.”

Audiences Started Screaming

Lopez also shared that she had noticed small bugs around the venue throughout the evening but initially paid little attention to them. During the song, however, audience members suddenly began screaming.

“Everything is dark except for me and I'm singing,” she said. “And as I'm singing, the audience starts screaming. And usually, they do react in this moment because I stop and it's a slow song”

At first, the Office Romance star assumed the crowd was simply reacting to a dramatic pause built into the performance. But a lot of screaming quickly made her realise something unusual was happening.

“I was like, ‘What's happening?'” she recalled. “And I'm just there and this huge bug is just crawling up my neck and I feel it.”

Finishing the song before reacting

Despite the shock, Lopez said she remained composed and ‘stayed really still' to complete the final line of the song before responding to the insect.

The singer later joked that the cricket appeared so large that it resembled a helicopter when it eventually flew away toward the stage lights.

“But that was crazy, it was kind of horrible,” Lopez said. “If I would have known it was that, I probably would have been screaming and yelling.”

Viral moment from 2025 tour

The incident took place during an August 2025 show on Lopez's Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour. Video footage shared online at the time captured Lopez smiling as she addressed the crowd, saying, “It was tickling me,” before continuing with the performance.

A fan account later shared the clip with a humorous caption that read, “Plot twist: @JLo just started rehearsals for Kiss of the Cricket Woman … on stage … in real time.”

It referenced Lopez's play 2025 film Kiss of the Spider Woman, an updated adaptation of the 1993 Broadway musical.