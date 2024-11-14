Jaya Bachchan Turns Singer In First Look Of <i>Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling</i>

For all Jaya Bachchan fans, we have some amazing news in store. There's an update about the veteran actress' next project. Jaya Bachchan will be seen in Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling. The film features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi. The makers have shared a set of two pictures from the sets of the film on Instagram. Here, Jaya Bachchan is seen carrying a never-seen-before look. It seems she plays the role of a singer in the film. We can spot Siddhant and Wamiqa striking a cool pose in the background. Sharing the pictures, the makers wrote, “Unlocking Love and Laughter, “Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling” hitting screens in 2025! Are you ready to turn the key?” The team is currently shooting in Goa.

Siddhant Chaturvedi has also shared a picture on Instagram Stories and wrote, “New” on it.

Wamiqa Gabbi said that she is “beyond grateful and excited” for Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling.

Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling has been jointly backed by Ramesh Taurani, Harman Baweja, Rohandeep Singh, Viraj Sawant, and Ramesh Pulapaka. The film will be directed by Vikas Bahl. It is presented under the banners – Tips Films Ltd, Baweja Studios Ltd, and Jumping Tomato Studios.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the film, she played the role of grandmother Dhanlakshmi Randhawa. The film also featured Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav. Whereas, Wamiqa Gabbi will soon share the screen space alongside Varun Dhawan in Baby John. The film, backed by Atlee, also features Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav. It will mark Varun's first collaboration with Wamiqa.