Jawan Trailer: The Deepika Padukone Effect Summed Up By Fans

You know it is going to be one helluva trailer when it features Shah Rukh Khan. Add Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi to the mix and voila, it's a hit recipe. Wait, it gets better - Deepika Padukone features in a cameo appearance in Jawan trailer and we couldn't have asked for more. The superstar features as one of the members of Nayanthara's team. Deepika Padukone absolutely steals the show when she appears on screen in a printed saree. She also features in another scene, where she tells SRK, "Haar jaoge (you'll lose). He replies, "Haar toh mai pehle hi gaya tha (I lost to you ages ago)." And with that, she kicks SRK on the ground. Fans on X (earlier called Twitter) were super thrilled to see Deepika Padukone in the trailer.

Jawan marks SRK and Deepika Padukone's fifth project together. Deepika Padukone debuted in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2007 film Om Shanti Om and then they co-starred Happy New Year, Chennai Express and Pathaan - all four movies did well at the box office.

We knew this scene would have a separate fan base the moment we saw it.

A user wrote, "I am gonna scream watching Deepika Padukone doing this on-screen."

Another fan wrote, "Deepika Padukone looks spectacular in scene-grabbing special appearance in Jawan trailer, alongside main cast Shah RukKhan, Nayanthara Vijay Sethupathi. She is a force of cinema."

Inputs from another user, "She's got a special appearance. And she's going to eat! Deepika Padukone the actor is supreme."

"Deepika Padukone knows how to make her presence felt," another user wrote.

"Damn this frame," read another post.

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is slated to release on September 7, this year in n Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.