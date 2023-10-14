Jawan Box Office Collection Day 37: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Scores Big On National Cinema Day

SRK in Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan scored big at the box office on National Cinema Day, October 13. The Atlee film, which is in its fifth week, took full advantage of ticket prices being slashed to ₹ 99 on Friday. Jawan, on Day 37, minted ₹ 5 crore (all languages) at the domestic box office, reported Sacnilk. The film's total collection now stands at ₹ 632.24 crore. Jawan is also the “highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema” with a global box office collection of ₹ 1125.20 crore. SRK and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment shared this superhit news through an Instagram post.

On the occasion of National Cinema Day tickets were available for Rs 99 across many multiplexes. Red Chillies announced it by sharing a poster with the caption, “National Cinema Day is tomorrow, so get Ready for action, romance, drama and tons of entertainment at just ₹99! Book your tickets now to make your Friday a Fri-Yay with Jawan in cinemas – in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.”

Just when it seemed that Jawan was about to fade away from theatres after a five-week run, National Cinema Day undeniably changed the game completely. We say this because on Day 36, Jawan did a business of ₹ 0.80 crore, while on Day 35 it only stacked ₹ 1 crore at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles. The movie stars Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in special appearances.

Shah Rukh Khan will return to big screens in December. The superstar will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film is eyeing a Christmas release and marks the first collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani.