Jawan Box Office Collection Day 36: Keeping Up With Shah Rukh Khan's Film

A still from Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which is in its fifth week, did a business of ₹ 0.80 crore on day 36, Sacnilk reported. Jawan's total domestic collection now stands at ₹ 627.42 crore. The Atlee directorial is also the highest-grossing Hindi film in the history of cinema. It has (so far) minted ₹ 1117.39 crore worldwide. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is likely to witness a hike in box office numbers today (October 13), which also marks National Cinema Day. On this special occasion, the tickets are available for ₹ 99. The production house Red Chillies Entertainment, in a post on Instagram, announced that Jawan, the biggest blockbuster, will be available for ₹ 99 on National Cinema Day.

“National Cinema Day is tomorrow, so get Readyyy for action, romance, drama and tons of entertainment at just ₹ 99! Book your tickets now to make your Friday a Fri-Yay with Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu,” read the caption of the post. Red Chillies Entertainment, co-owned by SRK and Gauri Khan, has bankrolled Jawan.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Eijaz Khan, Lehar Khan, and Girija Oak. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also have a special appearance in the film.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's super hit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai will have a special screening to mark 25 years of the film on October 15. Dharma Productions shared a poster of the film with a text reading: “Dharma Productions invites you to relive the magic of pyaar and dosti with 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. A special fan screening on 15th October at PVR cinemas.” In the caption, the makers wrote, “Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai aur Kuch Kuch Hota Hai special screening ka mauka bhi ek hi baar milta hai. [We live once, die once, and the opportunity to watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai special screening also comes only once.]”

Up next, Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki lined-up. The film will release on Christmas, this year.