Javed Akhtar Reacts To Lucky Ali Calling Him "Ugly AF": "Happy He Has Opinions, Wonderful"

Veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar has finally responded to singer Lucky Ali's recent comments about him, after the latter took a dig on social media over an old video involving the veteran's remarks on Hindu-Muslim dynamics.

In an interview with India Today, Javed Akhtar addressed the jibe with his trademark wit and composure, while also offering a measured perspective on tolerance and differing opinions.

Javed Akhtar On Lucky Ali's Remark

When asked about Lucky Ali calling him "ugly", Javed Akhtar said he did not take the statement personally, though he made it clear that he did not agree with the insult.

"Now, I must take Lucky Ali's opinion with a pinch of salt. I should accept it. Although I don't agree with it. But anyway, I'm happy to know that he has opinions. That's wonderful," he said.

The lyricist's response came after Lucky Ali reacted to a resurfaced clip from an old event where Javed Akhtar had reportedly made comments about Hindu-Muslim relations.

The singer had quoted a post criticising the lyricist and added, "Don't become like Javed Akhtar, never original and ugly as f**k."

Lucky Ali's Apology

Following the backlash that ensued, Lucky Ali later clarified his stance, calling the earlier comment a "mistaken communique." He wrote, "What I meant was that arrogance is ugly... it was a mistaken communique on my part... monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyone's monstrosity."

The clarification carried a tone of sarcasm, with the singer appearing to stand by his original sentiment.

what I meant was that arrogance is ugly.... it was a mistaken communique' on my part.... monsters may have feelings too and I apologise if I hurt anyones monstrosity....... — Lucky Ali (@luckyali) October 22, 2025

Javed Akhtar's Advice On Tolerance

Responding to the singer's sarcastic apology, Javed Akhtar reflected on the importance of tolerance, especially when it comes to sensitive subjects like religion.

He remarked, "Let him decide what he meant and what he wants. If you are tolerant, it's good. If you are intolerant in certain matters, particularly those which are sensitive, like religious matters, then it's not good. You have to be a tolerant person. You should... I mean, if you want to have one opinion, and you want your opinion to be heard, then you should be able to take other people's opinions you may not agree with."

The brief exchange between the two artists has caught public attention.

