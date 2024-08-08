Jasmin Bhasin's Day Out With Furry Friends: "<i>Mera Sukoon</i>"

Drop everything and rush straight to Jasmine Bhasin's Instagram page. The actress has shared an oh-so-cute video on Stories. In the selfie video, which was recorded inside a moving car, Jasmin is seen cuddling her cat. A few seconds later, we get a glimpse of her dog sitting comfortably in the back seat. For the day out, Jasmin picked a purple coloured sweatshirt. Don't miss her cute glasses. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, “Mera Sukoon [Peace].” For the background, Jasmin has picked the song – And it sounds like (ice cream) by Forrest Nolan.

Here is the video we are talking about:

The post comes weeks after Jasmin Bhasin suffered from corneal damage during an event in Delhi. The actress felt a sharp pain in the eyes as soon as she wore lenses. Speaking to Etimes, Jasmin said, "I was in Delhi for an event on July 17, for which I was getting ready. I don't know what was wrong with my lenses, but after I wore them, my eyes started hurting, and the pain gradually got worse. I wanted to rush to a doctor, but since it was a work commitment, I decided to attend the event and then go to the doctor. I wore sunglasses at the event, and the team helped me manage things because, after a point, I couldn't see anything."

She added, "Later at night, we went to an eye specialist, who told me that my corneas were damaged and bandaged my eyes. The following day, I rushed to Mumbai and continued my treatment here. I am experiencing a lot of pain. Doctors have told me that I should recover in the next four-five days, but till then, I need to take good care of my eyes. It's not easy because I can't see, and I am struggling to even sleep due to the pain."

Jasmin Bhasin is known for her work in serials like Dil Se Dil Tak, Naagin 4: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, Tashan-e-Ishq.