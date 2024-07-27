Explained: Jasmin Bhasin vs A Doctor Who Shared "Fake" Information About Her Corneal Damage

Jasmin Bhasin recently went through a painful experience when a mishap with her contact lenses resulted in corneal damage. Dr. Animesh Gupta, a general and laparoscopic surgeon, recently discussed the actress' eye condition in an Instagram reel. He stated that Jasmin developed a corneal ulcer from using contact lenses, which led to temporary blindness. The actress shared the reel on her Instagram story and asked her fans and followers to not believe this "wrong" information.

She wrote, "Your analysis and explanation about my condition is completely wrong and like you, many people are sharing many reviews and personal opinions about my condition. Requesting you all to not share the wrong information. We will issue a detailed explanation about the situation as per my doctor under who I am getting treated, in a few days."

She added, "Stop spreading wrong or fake news and analysis."

In response, the doctor wrote, "Thank you for sharing my reel. Through my reel, I tried to create awareness about the use of contact lenses by sharing your example as the news was viral and my followers were asking me to explain your condition in a video."

He added, "Many people use contact lenses but they don't know the correct way to use them. They are not aware of the side effects and overuse. So it was important to share such information on social media to make everyone aware. My video is 100% correct as per medical information and I did not try to spread fake information."

On the work front, Jasmin started her acting career with the 2011 Tamil film Vaanam and has since starred in South Indian films like Beware of Dogs, Veta, and Ladies & Gentlemen. She has also appeared in Punjabi films such as Honeymoon and Warning 2. Her television credits include shows like Tashan-e-Ishq, Dil Se Dil Tak, Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji and Jab We Matched.