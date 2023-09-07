Janmashtami 2023: Kunal Kemmu And Daughter Inaaya Celebrated The Day Like This

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan is here to bless our feeds with the cutest Janmashtami wish. On Thursday, the Hush Hush actress and her husband Kunal Kemmu shared an adorable image from their Janmashtami celebration. In the picture shared, we can see Kunal Kemmu trying to break a dahi handi (pot filled with dahi) with the help of a stick. Perched on Kunal Kemmu's shoulders however his little daughter Inaaya, who can be seen making the cutest expression as her dad is about to strike the pot. Sharing the image, Soha Ali Khan wrote, "Happy Janmashtami #dahihandi #happyjanmashtami."

The image is too cute to be missed, take a look:

Besides Soha, Vicky Kaushal also celebrated the day with much pomp. Extending Janmashtami wishes to fans, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Bhajan Kumar aur humaare pyaare nanhe Kanhaiyaas ki taraf se aap sabko… Happy Janmashtami! [Wishing you a very happy Janmashtami on behalf of our Bhajan Kumar and our little Lord Krishnas].” Vicky Kaushal plays Bhajan Kumar in his upcoming family drama, The Great Indian Family. Helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, The Great Indian Family also stars former Miss World Manushi Chhillar. It will be released in cinemas on September 22.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's Janmashtami post:

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan often post pictures and videos that make us scream “couple goals.” The couple also offer glimpses of their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and the fun activities they undertake together as a family. On the occasion of International Yoga Day in June 2023, the couple did nothing different. The picture featured the actor along with Soha Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu performing Yoga together. In the caption, he wrote, “Yoga se hi Hoga.” In response to the post, Anil Kapoor replied with clap emojis. Saba Pataudi – Soha's sister – said, “Masha'Allah.”

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan was last seen in Hush Hush released in September last year and Kunal Kemmu was last seen in the comedy film Kanjoos Makhichoos.