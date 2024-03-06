Janhvi Kapoor's Traditional Look Gets Love From Manish Malhotra, Parvathy

Janhvi Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: JanhviKapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor, who turned 27 years old today, shared a bunch of pictures to express her gratitude to the fans. In the pictures shared, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen dressed in a traditional outfit. She can be seen wearing a vibrant lehenga and matching it up with a pink dupatta. Janhvi can be seen wearing flowers in her hair. Against the backdrop of lush green, she can be seen posing pretty for the cameras. She wrote in the caption, "Thank you for the birthday love." The comments section of the post showered love on Janhvi's look. Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a heart emoji. Actor Parvathy wrote, "Happy Birthday." Stylist Tanya Ghavri wrote, "Baby girl." Take a look:

Janhvi offered prayers with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and best friend Orry at Tirumala temple today. Several videos from the temple ground went viral and fan pages dedicated to Janhvi Kapoor have shared it on X (formerly known as Twitter). In the videos, Janhvi can be seen making her way towards the temple with Shikhar and Orry. They can be seen sharing a laugh and talking among themselves. While returning from the temple, Shikhar can be seen escorting Janhvi to her car. Take a look:

#JanhviKapoor visited Tirumala for Darshan on the occasion of her Birthday#HBDJanhviKapoorpic.twitter.com/vlebGtxQqH — Suresh PRO (@SureshPRO_) March 6, 2024

Wishing Janhvi happy birthday, Shikhar Pahariya dropped a beautiful picture on his Instagram story. In the picture, the rumoured couple can be seen standing in front of the Eiffel Tower with their backs to the camera. Shikhar simply wrote, "Happy Birthday" and dropped a heart emoji.

Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkumar Rao. Janhvi will also make her Telugu debut in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. On her birthday, Janhvi confirmed that she is joining Ram Charan in the film RC 16.