Janhvi Kapoor's Birthday Post For Mom Sridevi Is All Heart: 'You're The Reason We Keep Going'

Image was shared on Instagram.

Janhvi Kapoor's wish for her mom and late actress Sridevi could not be any better. As the world celebrates the actress's 60th birthday, her older daughter Janhvi Kapoor shared an old picture of Sridevi from her earlier days in films alongside a heartfelt message where she summed up her feelings on the legendary's actress' special day. Sharing a picture Sridevi with her mother, Janhvi wrote, "Happy birthday Mumma. I know this was one of your favourite places to be, on a film set with your mumma. And today as I'm on a set on your birthday I wish more than ever I had you with me like this, so we could convince everyone it was actually your 35th and not 60th birthday. And you could tell me if I'm myself pushing hard enough or not. And I could see in your eyes if I was making you proud. I know you'd be happy seeing us try, in your memory. Every day. I love you, you are the most special woman on this planet."

Janhvi signed off on this sweet note, "And I know you're with us still. You're the reason we keep going. Hope you're having lots of payasam and ice creams and caramel custards today."

On the occasion, Khushi Kapoor also shared a lovely throwback image of herself with her mom. In the photo, the two are also accompanied by Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor. The photo appears to have been clicked when Sridevi was working on the television show Malini Iyer. Sharing the image, Khushi Kapoor wrote, “Happy birthday mama [heart emoji].”

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor also shared a lovely throwback image in which he and his late wife are sharing a hug with glaciers in the background. In the caption, he simply wrote, “Happy birthday [heart emojis].” In response, designer Manish Malhotra, who was also a close friend of Sridevi, dropped heart emoticons.

Last month, while promoting her film Bawaal, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about coping with her mother's death. In an interaction with Pinkvilla, she said, "I think [my biggest war was] definitely when I lost mom. I was shooting for Dhadak and dealing with her loss was quite tough. Somehow finding the will to keep working and a way to deal with all of these things happening in our lives was tough. Figuring that out was definitely the biggest war in my life.”

Some of Sridevi's greatest works include Chandni, Lamhe, Mr India, Chaalbaaz, Nagina, Sadma and English Vinglish. Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor is soon to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.