Janhvi Kapoor On Being Trolled As A Star Kid: 'Apne Aap Ko Serious Mat Lo'

Image Instagrammed by Janhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: JanhviKapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy with the promotions of her espionage thriller Ulajh, opened up about being victims to trolls on social media as a star kid in an interview with Mashable India. When asked how she deals with trolls and online hatred, Janhvi Kapoor said, "Apne aap ko serious mat lo (Don't take yourself too seriously), ye jo social media ke culture mai if you are a public figure or not a public figure ye trolling hona logo ka comment karna nahi karna ye hote raheta hai (even if you are not a public figure, people will troll you on social media). Apko apne aap ko itna importance dena hi nahi chahiye (Don't give yourself too much importance). Aap hi ik lote insaan ho is duniya mai sab log mere piche pade hai. Mere pe comment kar rahe hai it's not that serious (People are passing comments on me... it's not like that)."

Janhvi Kapoor added, "Jin cheeso ke liye meri tarif kar rahe hai, kal unhi cheeso ke liye mujhe gali de denge toh kya mai ghar pe baith ke rone wali hu (People praise you about certain things and they troll you for the similar things. Shall I cry for that?) So the way you look at yourself is more important."

Earlier, the Dhadak actor talked about the mood swings she would experience during her menstruation cycle when she was young and how it would affect her romantic relationship in an interview with Hauterrfly. Speaking about her first heartbreak, Janhvi said the same person reconciled with her. Janhvi recalled, "I have genuinely experienced heartbreak only one time in life but the same person came back and put my heart together. So it was all good."

Recalling the days when her hormonal changes would affect her relationship, Janhvi said, "In the couple of years of my periods, every month I would break up with this person. The first two or three months, he would be in shock, but after that, he would be like "Yes, okay" and after two days, I would go back to him crying and saying sorry. I wouldn't understand why my brain was working like this. It was very extreme."

Ulajh also features Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Rajendra Gupta, and Jitendra Joshi. The movie has been directed by Sudhanshu Saria, who has won a National Award for directing the short film Knock, Knock, Knock. Ulajh has been produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey under the banner of Junglee Pictures.