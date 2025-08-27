Janhvi Kapoor And Sidharth Malhotra On <i>Chennai Express</i> vs <i>Param Sundari</i> Comparisons: "<i>2 States</i> Was Similar But..."

Janhvi Kaporor and Sidharth Malhotra's cross-cultural romance Param Sundari will release in theatres on August 29. Ever since the trailer dropped of the film, the Internet started talking about the film's similarities with Deepika Padukone-Shah Rukh Khan's Chennai Express. In a recent interview, the lead cast addressed the issue and claimed their film is "definitely" different.

What's Happening

During an interview with Mirchi Plus, Sidharth Malhotra said, "I think it's a great thing. I love Chennai Express! I think it's a good reference. I take it as a compliment. The picture was released 10 years ago. Definitely, these two films are not the same!"

Janhvi has been facing relentless flak from Malayali actress and influencer over her accent in the film. Earlier, Janhvi clarifed that her character is half-Tamil and half-Malayali in the film. This time, she said all films, with a South reference, can't be "clubbed" together.

"It's a hit movie and an iconic movie. But Deepika [Padukone] played a Tamilian in the film, and I play a half-Tamilian, half-Malayali girl... which, if you think about it, is a generalisation happening from the people who are comparing the two films.

"I am from Kerala in the film, and not all people from the South can be grouped together. It's a different milieu altogether, and it's not like that this is a repetitive thing at all. 2 States was similar, but it came after Chennai Express, and these kinds of films aren't being released every year. The point is people aren't comparing us to something that needs to be forgotten, Chennai Express was an iconic film, with iconic characters and actors," said Janhvi addressing the issue.

About Param Sundari

The film deals with the cross-cultural romance between the two leads, one from Delhi and the other from Kerala. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi, the film also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Aakash Dahiya in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Tushar Jalota.