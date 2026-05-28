Jamie Kennedy Slams Star Wars Actor Mark Hamill Over Donald Trump Rhetoric Post: “That Is Insane”

American actor and comedian Jamie Kennedy has slammed Mark Hamill over his controversial social media post targeting President Donald Trump. Calling the actor's rhetoric “insane” and “irresponsible,” he argued that public figures should be more mindful of the influence they wield online.

During a recent episode of his podcast, “Hate To Break It To Ya,” Kennedy reacted to Hamill's now-deleted post featuring an AI-generated image depicting Trump as deceased.

“That is insane. That is brain rot gone beyond,” Kennedy said, adding, “This is nuts. Luke Skywalker has lost it, dude. You're like a big voice in the world, and you're promoting that. Like what is wrong with you?”

Kennedy went on to condemn, “You can call this guy whatever you want, but he's the elected leader, so clearly he's legally in, and he won, and he's the elected leader.”

“That's just crazy that he did that. Like that's just nuts. Do you know how irresponsible that is? All the people that follow you. You can write something tasteful and say you don't like someone, but to do that? It's evil,” Kennedy was quoted as saying by Page Six.

What Was In Mark Hamill's Post?

Earlier this month, Hamill shared the image on his BlueSky account alongside a caption criticising Trump. It read, “He should live long enough to witness his inevitable devastating loss in the midterms, be held accountable for his unprecedented corruption, impeached, convicted & humiliated for his countless crimes. Long enough to realize he'll be disgraced in the history books, forevermore.”

The actor later deleted the post and issued a clarification for the “inappropriate” image.

“Accurate Edit for Clarity: ‘He should live long enough to be held accountable for his crimes,'” Hamill wrote on BlueSky. “Actually, I was wishing him the opposite of dead, but apologize if you found the image inappropriate.”

The White House also weighed in on the controversy through its Rapid Response 47 account on X (formerly Twitter).

“Mark Hamill is one sick individual,” the account posted. “These Radical Left lunatics just can't help themselves. This kind of rhetoric is exactly what has inspired three assassination attempts in two years against our President.”

Mark Hamill Often Criticises Donald Trump

Hamill has long been an outspoken critic of Trump. During a 2025 appearance on the “WTF with Marc Maron” podcast, the Star Wars actor said he was “really ashamed” Americans elected Trump for a second term.

“It's one thing for him to have sneaked by the first time — when he got re-elected, that's on us,” Hamill said at the time. “That's what I'm really ashamed of because I always thought there are more decent Americans, honest Americans than there are others.”

Hamill added that Trump's second victory left him feeling “in the minority” in his own country.