James Cameron Reacts To Ryan Gosling's Old Sketch On Avatar Font: 'It's Haunted Me'

The odds of chancing upon an old Saturday Night Live sketch titled Papyrus every time you scroll down social media are very high. A little more background for those who require one. After the release of James Cameron'sAvatar: The Way Of Water, the Internet dug up an old SNL sketch featuring Ryan Gosling, in which the actor is seen obsessing over the use of Papyrus font as the film's logo to a very unhealthy level. The hilarious video features the Notebook star constantly complaining about the logo to the extent that it "haunts" him. Well, the 2017 video resurfaced on the Internet, aligning with the sequel's release. Amid all the buzz, Avatar director James Cameron, in an interview with BBC Radio 1, quoted a line from the sketch and said, "It's haunted me." LOL.

The filmmaker told BBC Radio 1, "It's haunted me. Not really. It is really funny. I'm just astonished that they spent that much money on a little cinematic vignette that's around a, you know, such a whispy thin concept. I said Alright, guys, we are now doubling down. We're using Papyrus for everything."

He also explained that he had no clue that they used the Papyrus font for the logo and he actually thought that it was a something that was designed especially for the film. "The funniest thing about that whole story is I didn't even know it was Papyrus, nobody asked me! I just thought the art department had come up with this cool font," said James Cameron.

Here's the aforementioned Saturday Night Live sketch featuring Ryan Gosling:

The SNL skit has been the object of Internet's obsession for about a week now. Check out some of the tweets here:

"People will argue about Avatar's cultural impact when they clearly don't remember the best Ryan Gosling SNL sketch," wrote a Twitter user.

people will argue about avatar's cultural impact when they clearly don't remember the best ryan gosling SNL sketch pic.twitter.com/KiEGmYMnhY — caragh @ binary stars (@ephermeres_) December 15, 2022

"I need Ryan Gosling back on SNL just for the sequel of this skit," read another tweet.

I need ryan gosling back on snl just for the sequel of this skitpic.twitter.com/gDHOJgO8q1 — Lena (@foolsonparade__) December 20, 2022

This segment of the sketch clearly sums it all up.

Inputs from another Twitter user:

Ryan Gosling' best performance to the date pic.twitter.com/LlDGHps2Td —Ha-R-d to Love (@yeajirose) December 22, 2022

Avatar: The Way Of Water, the second installment of James Cameron's 2009 smash hit Avatar, explores the mystical land of Pandora (this time underwater). Avatar: The Way Of Water released in theatres on December 16.