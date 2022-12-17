Avatar: The Way Of Water Box Office Collection Day 1 - A 'Fantabulous' Opening At Rs 41 Crore

A still from Avatar: The Way Of Water. (courtesy: YouTube)

Turns out, the world of Pandora is a hit both on the land as well as under water. We are obviously talking about James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water which released in theatres in India on Friday and it had a stellar opening day collection at the box office. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film collected a whopping Rs 41 core on its opening day. Sharing the film's box office collection, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Avatar is fantabulous on day 1...South markets go on an overdrive, historic numbers... North ranges from very good to excellent... Has scope to grow in mass pockets... Fri Rs 41 cr+ nett BOC. India biz. All versions."

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh revealed that the film is the 2nd biggest Hollywood opener in India. The first being Marvel's Avengers Endgame, which fetched Rs 53.10 crore on its opening day. The third biggest Hollywood opener is Spider-Man: No Way Home, which collected Rs 32.67 crore on its release day, followed by Avengers Infinity War (with an opening day collection of Rs 31.30 crore). Doctor Strange is the fifth biggest opener. It earned Rs 27.50 crore on its release day in India.

Avatar: The Way Of Water released in theatres in India on 16th December across languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

The film was equally adept at impressive film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 4 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "The unrelenting pace of the narrative, the amazing quality of the CGI work and the consistently sharp delineation of the characters make Avatar: The Way of Water a follow-up that is just as good as, if not better than, its precursor. It is and ceaselessly inventive and spectacularly entertaining. It is what cinematic sorcery looks like at its best."