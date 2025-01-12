Jaideep Ahlwawat Reveals Having Been Asked About <i>Paatal Lok 2</i> "Every Single Day" Since 2020

Jaideep Ahlawat has been around for quite some time and has given unforgettable performances, one after the other. But his career truly took off after 2020's Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime. In a recent interview with PTI, the actor said that there hasn't been a single day since the web series premiered in May 2020 when he wasn't asked about its second season.

"Everything changed after May 15, 2020. Genuinely, there hasn't been a single day in the last four years when I haven't been asked about Paatal Lok 2. There has not been a single day when no one has asked me to my face, on social media, or messaged me about this," Ahlawat said.

"If I post anything, there would be 25-30 comments like, 'When is season two of 'Paatal Lok' coming?' I wasn't tired but as I didn't have an answer to it, I would just say, 'It will be out soon'," he further added.

The actor also revealed that as part of his preparation for the new season, he rewatched the first season to reconnect with his character Hathiram's past.

"What was most interesting was when I started reading it, I couldn't understand it. This world has subplots and other things that seemed off balance, but I kept reading it," he shared.

"At some point, I felt I didn't want to know the world of Nagaland, even though I knew the story and the arc... I didn't want to understand those characters until and unless I went there and tried understanding them," he further added.

The first season of Paatal Lok was directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and Prosit Roy, where wesaw Hathiram trying to solve an assassination attempt on a popular TV journalist, played by Neeraj Kabi, by getting to the core of it.

