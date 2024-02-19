Janhvi Kapoor To Work With Ram Charan In A film, Confirms Boney Kapoor

Images instagrammed by Janhvi Kapoor, Ram Charan. (courtesy: JanhviKapoor)

Boney Kapoor confirmed that Janhvi Kapoor will share screen space with Ram Charan in Buchi Babu Sana's directorial in an interview with iDream Media. He said, "My daughter has already shot for a film with Jr NTR. She's loving every bit of the day she spends on sets here. Soon, she will start a film with Ram Charan too. These two boys are doing very well. She has been watching a lot of Telugu films, and she feels blessed to work with them. Hopefully, the films will work, and she will get more work. She will also act with Suriya soon. My wife (Sridevi) acted in multiple languages, I hope my daughter does the same." Boney Kapoor's confirmation comes after a Pinkvilla report claimed that Janvi Kapoor will work with Suriya and Ram Charan in different films this year.

Pinkvilla quoted a source stating, "Janhvi recently signed on for RC 16 with Ram Charan, which will be directed by Buchi Babu. The timelines of shoot are being figured out but the actress is very excited to team up with Ram Charan for the first time on a big budget Pan India film."

The source added, "Janhvi is all geared up to play the part of Draupadi in the Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra-directed Karna which features Suriya in the titular role. The actress has already done multiple look tests for the part and is supremely excited to revisit one of the most powerful characters from the book of Indian Epic, Mahabharata."

Janhvi Kapoor will make her Telugu debut in Devara alongside Jr NTR. On her birthday last year, Janhvi Kapoor shared her first look from the film. "It is finally happening. Can't wait to set sail with my favourite Jr NTR," she wrote in the caption along with a red heart icon. Jr NTR commented on the post, "Welcome on board Janhvi. Wishing you a very happy birthday... Have a great one." Take a look:

Janhvi also shared a BTS picture from the film on her Instagram. In the photo, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen clad in a blue saree that she paired with a green blouse. Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post, "Missing set and the team and being Thangam." In the comments section of her post, Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya wrote, "Thangammmm." Take a look:

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. She is known for starring in films like Roohi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Ghost Stories and GoodLuck Jerry among others. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Mr And Mrs Mahi.