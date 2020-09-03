Jacqueline Fernandez's Shoot Halted After Crew Members Test COVID-19 Positive. She's Negative

Jacqueline Fernandez shared this photo. (Image courtesy: jacquelinef143 )

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez, in an Instagram story on Wednesday, shared that she was shooting a commercial for a brand but "delayed the shoot" after two crew members on the set tested positive for COVID-19. The actress also revealed that she got herself tested for the virus and her result is negative. In her post, Jacqueline stated that the entire shoot crew was tested for the coronavirus as a precautionary measure after they got back at work. The COVID-19 results of the two crew members - both of them are "currently being treated" for the virus - have put a halt on the brand shoot.

"Hello everyone, we were beginning to adopt the new normal and getting back to work for a brand shoot and as a precautionary measure, the entire shoot crew was getting tested. I would like to inform you that two people from the shoot crew have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. We have delayed the shoot as safety of the people is of utmost importance," Jacqueline wrote in her note.

Jacqueline also thanked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their "help and guidance": "Both the infected members are currently self-isolating and being treated. The rest of the crew and I have tested negative but are taking all the necessary safety measures and following the guidelines strictly. I would like to thank the BMC officials for all their help and guidance."

Jacqueline Fernandez has recently joined the cast of Pavan Kirpalani's new film Bhoot Police. The upcoming project will star Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. Bhoot Police will reportedly be shot across various locations in Himachal Pradesh.

Other than Bhoot Police, Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in Salman Khan's Kick 2. The film was announced on Jacqueline's birthday last month.

Jacqueline's last film was Netflix's Mrs Serial Killer.