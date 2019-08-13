Jacqueline Fernandez's Dose Of 'Vitamin Sea' Is Every Traveller's Dream

Jacqueline Fernandez in Sri Lanka (courtesy jacquelinef143)

Highlights Jacqueline Fernandez is chilling in Sri Lanka The actress celebrated her 34th birthday recently Jacqueline has been filling up her Instagram with pictures

Looks like Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday celebrations in Sri Lanka have extended into a long vacation, glimpses of which she has been sharing with us on Instagram. Before we begin, you must know that Jacqueline's post-card like vacation pictures with make you want to pack your swimsuit and head to the sea. Jacqueline, who celebrated her 34th birthday on August 11, has been holidaying with a rather stylish birthday squad comprising "My family, my friends, my team." After sun and sand themed celebrations on the beach on Sunday, Jacqueline also opted for a strong dose of "vitamin sea" as she went cruising with her birthday gang.

The actress sent a message of gratitude to her family and friends for making her birthday trip special: "Thank you for being there for me through it all, we struggled at the bottom now we here! United we rise, united we grow! love you my peeps!"

Without much ado, here are more sun-soaked post-cards from Jacqueline's Sri Lanka diaries.

On her birthday eve, here's how Jacqueline was pampered by her friends. "My Happy place with my happy people," she wrote for an Instagram entry while for another, she added that her vacation is all about "high tides and good vibes." Here's a look inside Jacqueline's birthday in Sri Lanka:

On the work front, last seen in Race 3, Jacqueline Fernandez has been roped in for Netflix crime thriller Mrs Serial Killer, which will mark her digital debut. Directed by Sirish Kunder, Mrs Serial Killer will be produced by Farah Khan and is expected to release later this year.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.