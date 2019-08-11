Birthday Girl Jacqueline Fernandez's Beach Party: Sugar, Spice And Everything Nice

Jacqueline celebrated her birthday with friends and family (courtesy jacquelinef143)

Highlights Jacqueline is celebrating her birthday in Sri Lanka She posted glimpses of it on Instagram "The party begins," she captioned one of the pic

First, happy birthday, Jacqueline Fernandez. Birthday girl Jacqueline Fernandez is having the time of her life back home in Sri Lanka. Jacqueline, who celebrates her 34th birthday on Sunday, began partying on the eve of her special day with her friends and family, stunning glimpses of which she's shared on Instagram. Jacqueline checked into a Sri Lankan resort in Trincomalee along with her friends and family and the result was sheer madness. "Chinguzz are here. The party begins," she captioned one of the photos, hinting that the celebrations can go on for days. For another set of photos, in which she poses as a beach bum, Jacqueline wrote: "high tides and good vibes." For her beach birthday celebrations, the actress picked a chic swimsuit, which she styled with a huge straw hat.

Jacqueline also made a montage of all the special moments from her birthday party to make her fans and followers green with envy. "My Happy place with my happy people," Jacqueline Instagrammed. The video reveals that Jacqueline ensured there's no dearth of champagne of beach games at her birthday party.

Jacqueline's birthday party had sugar, spice and everything nice:

More glimpses of Jacqueline from her birthday trip to Sri Lanka:

Last seen in Race 3, Jacqueline Fernandez has been roped in for Netflix crime thriller Mrs Serial Killer, which will mark her digital debut. Directed by Sirish Kunder, Mrs Serial Killer will be produced by Farah Khan and is expected to release later this year.

Jacqueline Fernandez is also expected to sign the dotted line for Kick 2 and has the film Drive lined up for release.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.