Jacqueline Fernandez, Stunning As A Ballerina, Sets Instagram On Fire

Jacqueline Fernandez shared this photo (courtesy jacquelinef143 )

Highlights Jacqueline shared a few stunning pics on Instagram

"Amaze," Shilpa Shetty commented

Jacqueline can be seen dressed as a ballerina in the pics

Looks like Jacqueline Fernandez has a big surprise planned for us. The 35-year-old actress shared a bunch of stunning photos of herself, dressed as a ballerina, on Instagram on Tuesday. Needless to say, Jacqueline's fabulous photos set the Internet on fire, prompting comments from not only her Instafam but also colleagues. Shilpa Shetty, who has quite a few fitness ventures of her own, was one of the first ones to drop this comment on Jacqueline's post: "Uff! Look at you girl, amaze!" Yami Gautam thought so too and wrote: "Amazing." Jacqueline's posts appear to be a teaser for her next venture named She Rox Life, which appears to be a dance or fitness initiative. Jacqueline kept the mystery alive and simply wrote: "Coming soon." She Rox Life's official Instagram handle described it as: "You glow differently when you're actually happy."

Here's how Jacqueline Fernandez sent the Internet into tizzy:

Jacqueline Fernandez's list of activities outside of acting also includes horse-riding and yoga. She's also a big fan of pole-dancing.

In terms of work, Jacqueline Fernandez is best known for starring in movies such as Housefull 3, Race 3, Drive, Roy and Brothers, among others. She was last seen in Netflix thriller Mrs Serial Killer, which released in May. Jacqueline Fernandez recently joined the cast of Bachchan Pandey, headlined by Akshay Kumar. "Super excited to join Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey gang. My 'Happy Place' with Nadiad, Akshay and the whole crew at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment," she wrote while sharing the big news.