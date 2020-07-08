Jacqueline Fernandez Has Been Battling Anxiety With Yoga - Read Her Post

Jacqueline Fernandez shared this photo (courtesy jacquelinef143)

Jacqueline Fernandez, in an Instagram post on Wednesday, revealed she's been battling anxiety for a few weeks and practising yoga has helped her cope with that. "I have been dealing with some major anxiety these past few weeks," wrote Jacqueline while sharing a video of her yoga session at home. In her post, Jacqueline wrote how yoga has not only improved her physical well being but also taught her an important life lesson: "However being consistent with yoga has taught me the valuable lesson of being in the moment and what's even more important... gratitude for life and being alive. Have a great day everyone! Namaste."

Jacqueline Fernandez was one of Salman Khan's close friends who travelled to the actor's farmhouse in Panvel ahead of the lockdown. After spending months in Salman's Panvel farmhouse, Jacqueline appears to have returned to Mumbai in the recent past. Jacqueline had earlier shared a bunch of her work-out videos from Salman's Panvel farmhouse.

However, Jacqueline Fernandez trended a great deal for sharing glimpses of Salman Khan's work-out diaries from when she was in Panvel.

Jacqueline Fernandez is best known for her roles in films such as A Gentleman, Judwaa 2, Race 3, Kick, Roy, Housefull 2 and Drive. During the lockdown, Jacqueline Fernandez starred in Salman Khan's single Tere Bina. The song was entirely shot in his Panvel farmhouse. Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer.