Jackie Shroff And Wife Ayesha In A Picture-Perfect Throwback Pic

Jackie and Ayesha Shroff in a throwback. (courtesy: ayeshashroff)

Happy anniversary, Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff. The couple are celebrating 47 years of togetherness. Well, well, the day calls for a double celebration as it's Ayesha Shroff's birthday too. She turns 64 today. The veteran actor has shared a priceless montage to mark the special day in his life. It features beautiful moments shared by the two. Adorable, did we hear? Wait, please. Read Jackie Shroff's heartwarming note for the love of his life. He said, “My spine. Happy birthday. Happy wedding anniversary.” For the background, he has picked the theme song Love Story. Well, Ayesha Shroff didn't miss the sweet gesture. She wrote, “Jagguuu” and added red hearts under the post. Replying to the post, their daughter Krishna dropped a red heart. Jackie Shroff's dear friend, veteran actor Anupam Kher, said, “Happy birthday to my sister. Love and prayers always.” Anil Kapoor too left a note for Ayesha Shroff in the comments. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Warda said, “Happy happy anniversary, Dada and Ayesha Shroff. Love the pair of you.”

Ayesha Shroff too dropped a throwback gold to wish Jackie Shroff on the big day. It seems that the pic was clicked during one of their holidays in the jungle. The two are twinning and winning in white and olive green outfits. The side note read, “Happy anniversary to us!!! 47 years!!! To friendship and the best two kids in the WORLD.” Krishna Shroff was the first to drop red heart eye emojis under the post. Actress Bhagyashree said, “Happy anniversary dears.” Actress Disha Patani's sister, Khushboo Patani wrote, “Wow you both look stunning as always.” She has also added a red heart to the post. For context, Disha and Tiger Shroff were rumoured to be in a relationship. Actress Zara Khan wrote, “Happy anniversary. You both look stunning.” An evil eye and heart emoji completed her comment.

Meanwhile, Jackie Shroff will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham 3 alongside Ajay Devgn.