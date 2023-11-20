Jab Salman Khan Met Nani On World Cup Final Day. See Blockbuster Pics Inside

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: nfa_hyd)

Salman Khan and Nani in a picture together? A crossover, the internet cannot seem to get enough of. It so happened that on the day of the World Cup final, Salman Khan and Nani crossed paths as both appeared on the television channel Star Sports to promote their respective films. While Salman Khan was joined by his Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif to promote their film, Nani appeared on the channel to promote his upcoming film with Mrunal Thakur called Hi Nanna. On the sidelines of the promotions, the two actors greeted and even interacted with each other. Now, pictures of the two from their meeting have gone viral on social media and how.

The pictures of the two, Salman Khan, in a denim shirt and Nani, in a jersey were shared on X (previously known as Twitter) by a fan page. The caption alongside the pictures read, "Nani Meets Salman. A blockbuster encounter off the field! @NameisNani and @BeingSalmanKhan crossed paths while promoting their respective films at the #CWC23 finals!"

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Tiger 3 suffered a hit at the box office on Sunday because of the World Cup final between India and Australia. Tiger 3 "lost out on a major chunk of business" which was "massively dented" post-noon, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film made ₹ 10.35 crore on Sunday as compared to Saturday's earnings of ₹ 18.25 crore.

"Tiger 3 lost out on a major chunk of biz due to IND vs AUS match. The biz, post noon, got massively dented for this reason. [Week 2] Friday 13 cr, Saturday 18.25 cr, Sunday 10.25 cr. Total: ₹ 224.50 cr. India biz. Hindi version," posted Taran Adarsh.

Tiger 3 is the third instalment in the blockbuster Tiger franchise. Apart from this, it is also the fifth addition to the much-loved YRF Spy Universe. Tiger 3 features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprising their roles Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore and Zoya, respectively. Apart from the duo, Emraan Hashmi has also joined the cast and essays the role of the primary antagonist.