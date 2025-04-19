<i>Jaat</i> Row: Makers Issue Clarification, Delete Controversial Church Scene After Facing Protests From Christian Bodies

The production team behind Sunny Deol's film Jaat has issued an official statement addressing concerns raised by members of the Christian community about a scene in the movie that was considered "religiously insensitive".

In their Friday statement, the makers confirmed the immediate removal of the controversial scene and apologised for any offence caused:

"To whomsoever it may concern, there has been a backlash for a specific scene in the film. The scene has been removed from the film with immediate effect. Our intention was not to hurt any religious sentiments. We deeply regret it and have taken quick action to delete the scene from the film. We sincerely apologise to everyone whose beliefs have been hurt."

This response follows a police complaint filed at Jalandhar's Sadar Police Station under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and director Gopichand Malineni.

The complaint, lodged by a resident of Pholriwal village named Vikalp Gold, alleged that the film offended Christian sentiments by inappropriately depicting a crucifixion scene involving Lord Jesus Christ.

The flashpoint is a particular sequence in Jaat featuring Randeep Hooda, who plays the film's antagonist, Ranatunga. In the scene, his character stands inside a church, beneath a crucifix, with arms outstretched in a pose that strongly resembles the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. His presence evokes a godlike persona, as frightened villagers or worshippers stand by in silence.

What has particularly offended many within the Christian community is the blend of religious symbolism with scenes of violence. One especially controversial moment shows Randeep's character claiming he is sent by Jesus Christ, just before opening fire inside the church during a prayer session.

Blood smeared on sacred objects and shattered glass only add to the distress among viewers who consider this a desecration of a holy space.

These visuals, combined with a dialogue in the film's trailer that protestors say could incite anti-Christian sentiments, have been deemed "deeply offensive". Community leaders have questioned the timing of the film's release, just days after Good Friday, as a further provocation.

Jaat, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, was released in theatres on April 10, 2025.

