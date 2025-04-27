<i>Jaat</i> Box Office Collection Day 17: Sunny Deol's Film Is At Rs 82 Crore And Counting

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sunny Deol's film Jaat nears ₹85 crore gross at the box office. The movie earned ₹1.25 crore on its 17th day of release. Jaat achieved 13.27% Hindi occupancy on its first Saturday.

Sunny Deol's Jaat is inching closer to the ₹85 crore mark at the box office. On day 17, the action-packed film earned ₹1.25 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the Gopichand Malineni directorial has collected a total of ₹82.85 crore in the domestic market.

Jaat recorded an overall 13.27% Hindi occupancy on its first Saturday, the report added. Breaking it down — morning shows logged 6.27%, afternoon shows saw 11.77%, evening shows picked up to 16.15% and night shows peaked at 18.89%.

Earlier, Jaat found itself in hot water when a police complaint was filed at Jalandhar's Sadar Police Station under Section 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The complaint was filed against actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and director Gopichand Malineni.

A man named Vikalp Gold from Pholriwal village claimed that a scene in the film hurt Christian sentiments. In that scene, Randeep Hooda's character, Ranatunga, is shown standing inside a church with his arms stretched out under a crucifix, looking very similar to the image of Jesus Christ's crucifixion.

After the complaint, the makers didn't waste any time — they quickly removed the scene from the film and apologised for hurting anyone's feelings. Click here to read in detail.

Even though Jaat didn't set the box office on fire, a sequel is already on the way. Just a week after the film hit theatres, Sunny Deol took to Instagram to officially announce Jaat 2.

“Jaat on to a New Mission!” read the side note.

Jaat tells the story of a mysterious outsider, played by Sunny Deol, who lands up in the fictional village of Chirala. The villagers there live in fear under the cruel rule of Ranatunga (Randeep Hooda) and his wife Bharathi (Regina Cassandra). It is up to Sunny's character to step in and help the villagers fight back and reclaim their freedom.