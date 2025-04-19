<I>Jaat</I> Box Office Collection Day 9: Keeping Up With Sunny Deol's Film

Sunny Deol's Jaat is inching closer to the ₹70-crore mark at the domestic box office. On Day 9, the action-packed film, written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, earned ₹4.25 crore, as reported by Sacnilk. This takes the film's total domestic collection to ₹65.9 crore.

On its second Friday, Jaat recorded an overall 15.21 percent Hindi occupancy, the report added. Morning shows saw a turnout of 7.70 percent, while afternoon and evening shows witnessed 17.73 and 17.04 percent respectively. Night shows performed slightly better by recording an occupancy of 18.36 percent.

On Friday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the extended first-week box office collection of Jaat.

He wrote, “#Jaat posts a respectable total in its *extended* Week 1... The single screens as well as non-national multiplexes across mass belts have delivered healthy returns... The trending on weekdays is a big plus.”

Talking about how Jaat is going to clash with Kesari Chapter 2 at the box office, the trade analyst added, “ “From today, #Jaat faces fresh competition from #KesariChapter2... However, the silver lining is that both films belong to entirely different genres. The #GoodFriday holiday [today] is also expected to give #Jaat a further boost, especially in single screens and mass-dominated circuits.”

Taran Adarsh concluded by sharing the numbers: “#Jaat [Week 1] Thu 9.62 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 9.95 cr, Sun 14.05 cr, Mon 7.30 cr, Tue 6 cr, Wed 4.05 cr, Thu 4.27 cr. Total: ₹ 62.24 cr.”

#Jaat posts a respectable total in its *extended* Week 1... The single screens as well as non-national multiplexes across mass belts have delivered healthy returns... The trending on weekdays is a big plus.



From today, #Jaat faces fresh competition from #KesariChapter2...… pic.twitter.com/7QhxekTr75 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2025

In addition to Sunny Deol, Jaat features Randeep Hooda, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Jagapathi Babu and Zarina Wahab in key roles.

The project has been produced by Naveen Yerneni, Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Umesh Kumar Bansal under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers, People Media Factory and Zee Studios.