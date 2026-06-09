Actor Manjari Fadnis Says Society Dog "Brutally Murdered" In Mumbai: 'They Hit Him Until He Was Bleeding'

Actor Manjari Fadnis shared a heartbreaking video in which she broke down while talking about a community dog, Mikey, who was "brutally murdered."

An ardent animal lover, Manjari Fadnis of Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na fame spoke about Mikey, who had been living in their society since 2019-2020 but had gone missing recently. Posters were put up everywhere as residents tried to find him, but to no avail.

Her Post

Manjari Fadnis wrote, "Our Mikey was brutally murdered... & we are going to fight for him... This should never happen to ANY dog ever again in any society anywhere! People should be SCARED to hurt an animal! We NEED stronger laws against animal cruelty!"

She added, "Thankuuu @xavierbernardsantiago for standing with us strongly in our fight to bring justice for Mikey. Thankuuu Senior Police Inspector Mr Shailendra Nagarkar, we are so grateful for your help. Thankuuu Sanket Kadam for fearlessly and bravely fighting for this cause & thankuuu to all our Mikey lovers from our society who have been tirelessly standing strongly with us in this fight. @ranjanakent @keshavdhanraj @marciajd @mamatomessiboy @neha.singh05.05 @gaiti.siddiqui & many more."

What Happened To The Community Dog

Manjari Fadnis went on to describe the gruesome incident, beginning, "I wish I never needed to make this video, but I think it's really important."

She explained that some members of the community had confessed that Mikey was sleeping in the basement when he was struck on the head with a stick or iron rod.

"He got very disoriented. They dragged him into the staircase area between B1 and the lobby, and they hit him more until he was bleeding from his mouth. He p**ed, p**d and dirtied the place. He was half-dead, and they just put him inside a goni, and they threw him off into an empty area behind," added Manjari.

Fadnis spoke about Mikey and called him "such a happy boy," also sharing how they often took him home to be bathed and groomed.

She ended the video, saying, "He's gone."

Work

As for her projects, Manjari Fadnis was last seen in Pune Highway, released in 2025. The actress has worked across Hindi, Telugu and other regional industries. Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na is one of her breakout roles; she has also appeared in Grand Masti (2013), Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (2015) and Barot House (2019).

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