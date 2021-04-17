It's Gametime For Shilpa Shetty And Son Viaan. The Winner Is.....

Shilpa Shetty in a still from the video.(Image courtesy: theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty's Saturday was well-spent with her firstborn Viaan Raj Kundra. Shilpa and her eight-year-old son got together for a slime making contest. The mother-of-two, in a video on Instagram, is seen getting tips from Viaan on to make her slime better. Shilpa asks, "How is your's so stretchy and mine so spongy?" She continues, "Did I add too much borax?" To this, Viaan screamed out loud and said "yes" before showing off his remarkable work. She captioned the post, "No better opportunity than a lockdown to spend quality time with your kids, and it doesn't necessarily mean lovey-dovey moments. Sometimes, it is war and today is slime war. Lost this one, but I will learn how to make my slime better and then get into the battleground with Viaan-Raj again. Posting how to make slime soon."

Reacting to the clip, Shilpa's sister, actress Shamita Shetty left heart-eyed emojis. Actress Neelam Kothari Soni found it funny.

Earlier in the day, the fitness enthusiast gave a glimpse of how she and her family are spending time in the lockdown. On her Instagram Stories, we saw the actress playing an indoor game with her husband Raj Kundra, Viaan, and her mother. She also posted a screenshot from a video call with Shamita, who is confined to her home.

Last year, amid the nationwide lockdown, the Baazigar actress utilised her time with Viaan and shared adorable snippets online. The mother-son duo engaged in many fun-filled activities. From growing plants to tie-dye to baking to making salt scrub, and even working out, we saw them make special memories.

How cute are Shilpa Shetty and son Viaan Raj Kundra?