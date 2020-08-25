It's Easy To See Why This Maternity Photoshoot With A Difference Is A Hit With Celebs

Chloe Ferns shared this picture. (Image courtesy: chloejferns)

Chloe Ferns, creative director of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, shared outstanding pictures from her maternity photoshoot, which hit the right note with her colleagues on Instagram. Chloe, who married Aslam Qureshi in 2018, shared three different themed pictures from the photoshoot - all of which were applauded by her celebrity friends. Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassanandani, Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni, Ashmit Patel and Suchitra Pillai - all of whom have worked with Balaji Telefilms at some point - posted congratulatory messages for the parents-to-be and compliments for Chloe too.

In one of the pictures for the photoshoot, Chloe Ferns wore her mother's wedding gown, which she also wore to her wedding, and she wrote, "This is my mom's 41-Year-Old wedding dress. My mum got married in 1979. I got married in this about two years ago. I then dreamed of doing my maternity shoot in it and having my child also part of this beautiful memory for my mama to be within my tummy whilst I wear this gown once again." On this post, Suchitra Pillai commented, "I hope a little princess comes out to wear it years from now... And if a prince, then make his coat pocket hanky with a bit of this dress at his wedding."

In another theme, Chole opted for blacklight body art photoshoot - she looked stunning. And in the third post she shared, Chloe was dressed in leggings and a sweater and she posed outdoors. "Utterly cute," wrote Divyanka Tripathi.

Chloe Ferns and Aslam Qureshi got married as per Muslim rituals in December 2018, which was followed by a Christian wedding. Before the two wedding ceremonies, Ekta Kapoor hosted a cocktail party for the couple.