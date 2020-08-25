It's Easy To See Why This Maternity Photoshoot With A Difference Is A Hit With Celebs

Highlights
- Chloe Ferns is the creative director of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms
- She wore her mother's wedding dress for one part of the photoshoot
- Chole also opted for blacklight body art photoshoot
Chloe Ferns, creative director of Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, shared outstanding pictures from her maternity photoshoot, which hit the right note with her colleagues on Instagram. Chloe, who married Aslam Qureshi in 2018, shared three different themed pictures from the photoshoot - all of which were applauded by her celebrity friends. Drashti Dhami, Surbhi Chandna, Anita Hassanandani, Divyanka Tripathi, Aly Goni, Ashmit Patel and Suchitra Pillai - all of whom have worked with Balaji Telefilms at some point - posted congratulatory messages for the parents-to-be and compliments for Chloe too.
In one of the pictures for the photoshoot, Chloe Ferns wore her mother's wedding gown, which she also wore to her wedding, and she wrote, "This is my mom's 41-Year-Old wedding dress. My mum got married in 1979. I got married in this about two years ago. I then dreamed of doing my maternity shoot in it and having my child also part of this beautiful memory for my mama to be within my tummy whilst I wear this gown once again." On this post, Suchitra Pillai commented, "I hope a little princess comes out to wear it years from now... And if a prince, then make his coat pocket hanky with a bit of this dress at his wedding."
Here's Chloe's post:
Our fav shot for more reasons than ONE @aslamq This is my Mom's 41 Year Old Wedding Dress My mum got married in 1979 I Got married in this about 2 years ago I then dreamed of doing my maternity shoot in it and having my child also part of this beautiful memory for my mama to be within my tummy whilst I wear this gown once again #MyMama #MyMostSpecial #MyStrongest #MyPillar #My#1 I will always be your lil baby but you must know that I am bcoz of YOU And more so now #Motherhood has only further made our bond strongest Thanku Mama for looking after me and making me the person I am today You are an amazing human being and I can't imagine life without YOU as my mama @cjferns Thankyou for Looking after ur dress so well for me and Thank me for making ur dream come true I actually wore it And now we have another 25 odd years of looking after to do for this dress to be worn again by my daughter must she be born to me this time and if not then my next child - But know that this dress will be worn again
And these are some of the comments:
In another theme, Chole opted for blacklight body art photoshoot - she looked stunning. And in the third post she shared, Chloe was dressed in leggings and a sweater and she posed outdoors. "Utterly cute," wrote Divyanka Tripathi.
Here are the pictures:
My Aslaaamoo #Kindest I love you Much too much #MyLove #MyStrength #MyProtector #Repost @aslamq SHE the mother the lover the creator the goddess @chloejferns
Ready to POP @aslamq #AslamChloeKiBaby on the way Need all the love and prayers #AslamChloeKiBaby @aslamq @chlo.speaks Photographer - @chitra_kathaa Styled by - @anusoru @nidhikurda MUA & Hair - @hazel.joanna_mua
Chole's husband Aslam Qureshi posted more pictures from the photoshoot:
Yes its true 1+ 1 = 3
A great adventure is about to begin !
Chloe Ferns and Aslam Qureshi got married as per Muslim rituals in December 2018, which was followed by a Christian wedding. Before the two wedding ceremonies, Ekta Kapoor hosted a cocktail party for the couple.