It's A Girl! Rupert Grint And Georgia Groome's Big Announcement

Rupert Grint with Georgia Groome. (courtesy ggroomefan)

Hollywood actors Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome welcomed their first child together on Thursday. A representative of the couple told in a statement to the People journal, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl. We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time." Rupert Grint, who has been dating Georgia Groome since 2011, welcomed his first child with the actress on Thursday. The big announcement came a month after the representative told People Journal in a statement, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time." The statement came shortly after Hollywood paparazzi spotted Georgia Groome with her baby bump while she was busy shopping for essentials with Rupert Grint in North London.

Rupert Grint, who shot to fame with his portrayal of Ron Weasley in Harry Potter film series, has also starred in films such as Cherrybomb, Wild Target, The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman, The Unbeatables and Moonwalkers. He also starred in various TV shows such as Come Fly with Me, American Dad!, Sick Note and many others. He was last seen in the American psychological horror-thriller Servant.

On the other hand, Georgia Groome is best-known for her performances in films such as London to Brighton, The Cottage, The True Meaning of Love, Six Degrees and Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging among others. She was last seen in the 2017 film Double Date.