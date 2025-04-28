<i>Harry Potter</i> Actor Rupert Grint Welcomes Second Daughter With Georgia Groome

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome have welcomed their second child. The couple's new daughter is named Goldie G. Grint. Grint announced the news on Instagram with a photo of the baby.

Actors Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome welcomed their second child, a baby girl.

The Harry Potter actor announced the news on his Instagram handle on Sunday. The post shared by the actor featured the picture of a newborn with her name written over her outfit.

The couple named their second daughter Goldie G. Grint.

"‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed' Introducing Goldie G. Grint. A 10/10 baby (so far). Shout out to @alex.digesu for always delivering," read the caption.

Grint, 36 and Groome, 33, began dating in 2011. They welcomed their first daughter Wednesday G. Grint in 2020.

