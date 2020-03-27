It's A Boy For Ruslaan Mumtaz And Wife Nirali Mehta: 'Superhero Born In Difficult Times'

Ruslaan Mumtaz with wife Nirali and their baby (courtesy ruslaanmumtaz)

Highlights Ruslaan made the baby announcement with an Instagram post

"I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby's pictures," he said

"News of a chhota baby will only brighten your day," he added

It's a boy! Actor Ruslaan Mumtaz and his wife Nirali Mehta welcomed a baby on March 26. The Balika Vadhu actor made the baby announcement with a heart-felt note on Instagram. The new dad said that not sharing photos of his newborn baby was the original plan and revealed in his post what made him change his mind: "Chhota baby has arrived. I was going to avoid uploading any of my baby's pictures for at least 3, 4 months but given the current gloom and doom in the world right now I think news of a chhota baby will only brighten your day," read an excerpt from his post. Referring to the coronavirus pandemic, the actor added: "I hope and pray the world becomes a better place for us, our parents and our children."

Ruslaan Mumtaz, who shared adorable photos of him, his wife Nirali and the newborn baby from the hospital, added: "I genuinely do believe that babies born in times when the world is going through a rough patch come here for a reason. So I'm hoping my chhota baby is a superhero born in difficult times and in time will make this world even more beautiful than he already is," he added.

Earlier, Ruslaan shared this adorable photos from his wife's pregnancy diaries:

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a national lockdown for three-weeks has been imposed across the country. The coronavirus has infected over 529,000 worldwide. India has over 690 positive cases of the virus so far.

Ruslaan Mumtaz made his acting debut with MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar in 2007. He has also starred in films such as Jabariya Jodi, Dangerous Ishq and Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai. He is best known for starring in popular TV show Balika Vadhu.