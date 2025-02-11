Chum Darang Reacts To Elvish Yadav's Racist Remark: "It's Time We Draw The Line Between Humor And Hate"

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav recently made headlines for his racist remarks against Chum Darang. Now, the actress, who participated in Bigg Boss 18, has clapped back at the YouTuber. On Monday, Chum posted a detailed note on Instagram Stories to address the controversy.

Chum Darang began with the words: “Disrespecting someone's identity and name is not 'fun.' Mocking someone's achievements is not 'banter.' It's time we draw the line between humour and hate. It's time we draw the line between humor and hate.”

In response to Elvish Yadav's trolling, where he also mocked her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Chum Darang said, “What's even more disappointing is that this wasn't just about my ethnicity—my hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also disrespected."

The actress added, “To my fellow Northeasterners and everyone who has faced racism—I see you, I hear you, and I stand with you. We all deserve respect, dignity, and equality. Let's raise our voices against racism and promote a culture of empathy, kindness, and understanding.”

For the unversed, Elvish Yadav faced backlash after making fun of Chum Darang's appearance and name during a podcast conversation with Bigg Boss 18 runner-up Rajat Dalal.

Elvish mocked Chum by saying, “Karan Veer ko pakka COVID tha kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai, itna taste kiska kharab hota hai! Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai… Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai. [Karan Veer definitely had COVID because who even likes Chum, bro? Whose taste is that bad! And even Chum's name itself sounds so inappropriate… Her name is Chum, and she has worked in Gangubai Kathiawadi.]”

Click here to read how the internet reacted to Elvish Yadav's statement.

Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra's bond was one of the most talked-about connections in Bigg Boss 18. They always had each other's backs, and fans loved their chemistry. Throughout the season, the duo hinted at discussing their equation further once the show ended.

Karan Veer Mehra took home the Bigg Boss 18 trophy, while Chum Darang secured a spot among the finalists.