Pathaan Preview: Everything You Need To Know About Shah Rukh Khan's Big Release

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: iamsrk)

Guys, make some noise. Shah Rukh Khan is back in Pathaan style. His much-awaited film, Pathaan, has hit the theatres, and no one can keep calm. That's the charm of everyone's favourite King Khan. We still remember the day when Shah Rukh Khan shared the release date and said, “Jaldi milte hai Pathaan se.” He wanted us to “remember the date”, and we all did. Right from the superhit songs – Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan – to the action sequences, the Siddharth Anand film has kept fans glued to the screens. Pathaan, which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is Shah Rukh Khan's return to a leading role four years after Zero.

On Pathaan's release day, we have decided take a look at the advance bookings, screen count and what the stars have to say about the film.

“Terrific Advance Booking”

Pathaanis expected to roar big time at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reports that the film has sold 5.5 lakh tickets for its first day show. The data was calculated by the figures received from multiplex chains PVR, INOX and Cinepolis.

Now 2nd HIGHEST FILM… 5,21,000 tickets sold at national chains. #Pathaanhttps://t.co/Z5dEIPCt0m — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 24, 2023

Massive Screen Count

Pathaan has created history by becoming the first Indian film to be released in more than 100 countries. The Shah Rukh Khan film will be released in 5,200 screens at home and 2,500 screens abroad.

Besharam Rang Controversy

This was the first song released by the makers of Pathaan. Be it Shah Rukh Khan's abs or Deepika Padukone's dance moves, the track became an instant hit. But it also became controversial over Deepika's orange bikini with complaints being filed as well as calls for boycott. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had advised certain modifications in the film, including in its songs, and submit a revised version.

Prasoon Joshi, the chairman of CBFC, told NDTV, “As far as costume colours are concerned, the committee has stayed unbiased. When the film comes out, the reflection of this balanced approach will be clear to everyone.”

Deepika Padukone's "Most Difficult Workout, Diet"

As per the makers, Deepika Padukone “is a total "femme fatale" in #Pathaan as she "transforms into a spy with a license to kill!” She looks amazing in the songs and the trailer but little did we know about the behind-the-scenes hard work. In a video released by Yash Raj Films, Deepika said, “It's probably the hardest I've ever worked to get in any kind of shape for a film, for a character. So I'm not going to get into the specifics of what the routine was but I can tell you that it was one of the most difficult workout regimes, one of the most difficult diets that I was on.”

She is a total femme fatale in #Pathaan as she transforms into a spy with a license to kill! Watch @deepikapadukone bare her heart about her role, what makes her and @iamsrk one of the biggest all-time blockbuster jodis of the Indian film industry & much more... pic.twitter.com/d4hEHccZbq — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 23, 2023

Deepika Padukone also spoke about her “favourite” co-star Shah Rukh Khan. "Shah Rukh and I have been very lucky to have had the opportunity to work in some incredible movies starting with 'Om Shanti Om'! I'm collaborating with my most favourite co-star Shah Rukh. We have a beautiful relationship and I think the audience always sees that in the movies that we do.”

John Abraham Is “A Cold-Blooded, Menacing, Evil Force Of Nature”

John Abraham will be seen as the leader of a terror organisation called Outfit X in Pathaan. Talking about his character, John said, “"You can't try and act cool, you have to be cool."

On his face-off with Shah Rukh Khan in the film, John said, "When Pathaan clashes with Jim, expect fireworks, expect something out of the ordinary, expect larger than life action, an edge of the seat kind of thriller experience.”

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's comeback, he added, “I don't think just the entire nation, I think the entire world wants to see Shah Rukh Khan on screen including myself. And I think he more than delivered the goods. He's fantastic in this film."

Shah Rukh Khan, “Action Hero” - Finally

It was Shah Rukh Khan's dream to play an action hero on-screen. We aren't saying this, the makers of Pathaan have announced it on Twitter. “King Khan's 32-year-old dream comes true as he turns an action hero in Pathaan,” read the text attached to a video released by Yash Raj on Twitter.

What made @TheJohnAbraham play a cold-blooded, menacing, evil force of nature Jim - #Pathaan's villain? Watch John spill his guts out about #Pathaan… Here's an on-screen clash that's too thrilling to resist! pic.twitter.com/J1kWBerDS1 — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 19, 2023

In the clip, Shah Rukh Khan made quite a few revelations. Of course, SRK spoke about co-star Deepika Padukone, who, as per the actor, appears “tougher” than him in the action sequences. He said, “You need someone of the stature of Deepika Padukone. To be able to pull off song sequence like Besharam Rang and then you know to be able to do an action where she takes a guy and pulls him right over herself and beats him. And, you believe it. She is tough enough to do that. I think she is tougher than me in the action scenes. So, that kind of a combination could have only been achieved with someone like Deepika."

King Khan's 32-year-old dream comes true as he turns an action hero in Pathaan! Watch all the revelations of @iamsrk as he gears up for the release of his first out and out action film #Pathaan

You can't miss this one! pic.twitter.com/QzRvEZZt3T — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) January 18, 2023

In Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone play the roles of covert agents who work together to save India. John Abraham is Jim, the leader of a private terror group, whose only mission is to destroy India.