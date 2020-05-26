'It Made My Day And My Year': Karan Johar Got The Best Birthday Gift From Manish Malhotra And Punit Malhotra

Manish Malhotra shared this photo (courtesy manishmalhotra05)

Karan Johar, who celebrated his 48th birthday on Monday, was quite moved by the birthday present that he received from his long-term friend Manish Malhotra and his nephew Punit Malhotra. Manish and Punit gifted KJo with a video compilation of messages from KJo's close friends and family. Karan Johar shared a set of pictures featuring Manish and Punit on his Instagram profile on Tuesday and wrote a thank you note for them. KJo wrote, "I turned 48 yesterday and was overwhelmed with all the love and wishes that were showered on me.. I feel so blessed to have such wonderful friendships around me that are beyond family to me and mine today ....yesterday my dearest and closest friend Manish Malhotra made a video for me with messages from my close friends and family...it was the best present I could have ever received." KJo further added, "He has been relentlessly following up with everyone for the past week and I was overwhelmed with emotion watching it....it made my day and my year and many years ahead as well....thank you, Manish, for this. Will cherish it all my life... I love you so much! Have known and been close to you for 28 years now." Thanking Manish Malhotra's nephew Punit Malhotra, KJo added, "Big thank you to my bacha Punit Malhotra who helped execute and edit this video ( that was 1 hour 5 minutes long). I love you Punit and I can totally believe how Manish must have sat on your head! Both of you are in my heart forever." Read his post here:

Within minutes, KJo's pictures were flooded with comments from his friends and fans. Reacting to the post, Manish Malhotra wrote, "Karan you are truly special to us and we all love you very much," while Punit Malhotra commented, "Oh sweet Karan. You're just the bestest. And we had so many of your friends validate that. So much love for you. Just so happy that you liked it! Love."

Karan Johar shares a great rapport with Manish and Punit. Manish Malhotra and KJo have been friends for a long time - 28 years. They have worked together in several films such as Dostana, Student Of The Year, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Kal Ho Naa Ho, I Hate Luv Storys, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Punit Malhotra's directorial debut I Hate Luv Storys was produced by Karan Johar. Ahead of that, Punit had worked with KJo as an assistant director in the 2001 film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Punit's two other films Gori Tere Pyaar Mein and Student Of The Year 2 were also produced by Karan Johar.

On the work front, Karan Johar produced the Netflix film Guilty starring Kiara Advani in the lead role. He will resume the last leg of the shoot of his period drama Takht after the lockdown gets over. Takht boasts of a cast ensemble that includes Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.